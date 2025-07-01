Baltimore Ravens Expect Malaki Starks to Be an Immediate Impact Player
The Baltimore Ravens expect Malaki Starks. to be an immediate impact player.
The Georgia Bulldogs had another list of players drafted into the NFL this year and Malaki Starks was one of them. The Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the first round with the 27th overall pick, and it sounds like the organization expects to get a massive return on investment in the first year.
Starks is a seasoned football player at this point in his career, He played all three years at Georgia, including his very first game at Georgia and from that point on was a contributor on defense. Now it sounds like he is setting up to do the exact same thing with the Ravens.
"Starks has played with the first-team defense from the first practice of spring, and he hasn't blinked," Jamison Hensley wrote for ESPN. "He made a strong first impression by organizing walk-throughs at the team hotel during rookie minicamp. Since then, Starks has knocked away numerous passes by breaking on the ball. His maturity should make him an immediate impact player."
Most first round picks are expected to be impact players in their first season, it's why they were drafted so high. For Starks though, it sounds like they are expecting him to be a star on defense. It didn't take long for him to become a star in college football, and it doesn't sound like it will take long for people to know the name Malaki Starks at the professional level either.
