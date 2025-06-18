Baltimore Ravens Malaki Starks Expected to Lead Multiple Rookie Statistics in 2025
As Malaki Starks prepares for his rookie season in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens safety is expected to be one of the league's best.
As the 2025 NFL season fast approaches, the 2025 rookie class becomes closer and closer to making its on-field debut in professional football. With so much excitement surrounding this year's rookie class, experts and analysts have begun to make predictions about who the best players will be.
Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks is a name expected to make an immediate impact for his team and is projected to be one of the earliest bloomers among players in the 2025 draft class. According to ESPN, Starks is projected to lead all rookies in both tackles and interceptions during the 2025 season.
From the moment he stepped on the field for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022, it was apparent that Starks had unique abilities. One of the safety's first plays from scrimmage was an incredible interception against the Oregon Ducks, and his level of play only increased during his time at Georgia.
Now, as the Ravens deal with some injuries to their defensive back room, Starks is once again projected to make an immediate impact as he plays alongside Ravens' safety Kyle Hamilton, one of the best safeties in the NFL.
Starks and the Ravens will begin their 2025 season as they travel to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 7th, to face the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.
