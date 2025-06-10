Baltimore Ravens Rookie Malaki Starks is Finding Comfort With the Coaching Staff
Baltimore Ravens first round pick Malaki Starks is finding comfort with the coaching staff.
Rookies all across the NFL are starting to settle in with their new teams, now having been a part of the organization for a little over a month. The Baltimore Ravens' first-round pick, Malaki Starks, has already found comfort with his team and the coaching staff.
Head coach John Harbaugh has already discussed Starks showing up and being a leader at practice, but during Starks' most recent media availability, he highlighted the level of comfort he has with the coaching staff. Specifically, when speaking on his early impressions of secondary coach Chuck Pagano.
"I told [Pagano] when I first got here, you remind me of [Will] Muschamp a lot," Starks said. "You know you're not as fiery, Muschamp will snap in a minute. But just the way they go about their business. Just the knowledge of football that they both have. He texted me at five this morning with film from Thursday's practice. And I woke up and I was like, okay cool, that makes sense. That's how I want to be coached. I receive that very well."
Starks was not only coached by Muschamp during his time at Georgia, but Kirby Smart as well. As Starks mentioned, both are known to turn the energy up in the blink of an eye, so it makes sense that Starks would find comfort in how he is being coached by the Ravens staff.
The former Bulldog is slated to be a starter for the Ravens this season in the secondary.
