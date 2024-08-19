Biggest Questions Left On Georgia's Roster
The Georgia Bulldogs are just 12 days away from the start of their 2024 college football seasons. Classes are underway in Athens, and the preparation for Clemson has begun. Thus, the fall camp portion of the season has concluded and it's time to put the final touches on the gameplan for their season opener.
Though Fall Camp has come to a conclusion, they still have two weeks worth of practice to answer the remaining questions on their roster.
Who Will Start at Corner?
Based on everything we've learned from sources this fall camp, it's been an intense battle between Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris opposite of Daylen Everrette with freshman Ellis Robinson showing obvious signs of needing playing time. Sources have indicated that both Humphrey and Harris have been rotating days in which they are the "starter" and there's been no sign of a chosen direction yet for this coaching staff. It's possible their could be a rotation against Clemson to see who the "gamer" is of the group.
Just How Healthy Will They Be?
Center Jared Wilson returned to action this weekend per sources, though they've been without the likes of Colbie Young, Warren Brinson, Roderick Robinson, Jordan Hall, and as of late Xavier McLeod. The good news for Georgia is that apart from the defensive line, they haven't had a position group suffer multiple injuries this fall camp. The Defensive Tackle position is rather banged up at the moment, just how healthy can they get over the next 12 days?
Who Are THE Targets?
Georgia has a plethora of talented options at the wide receiver and tight end positions. The question for Georgia isn't going to be whether or not they have enough targets, it's which of their targets are the most dynamic, explosive, and perhaps most importantly, consistent. Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, and Oscar Delp seem to be known answers in this department... who else can they add to that discussion for certainty this fall?
