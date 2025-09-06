BREAKING: Ethan Barbour Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury Against Austin Peay
A Georgia Bulldogs player has suffered an injury during the Dawgs' matchup with the Austin Peay Governors.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their second game of the 2025 college football season as they face the Austin Peay Governors. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs however, a Georgia player has suffered an injury during this matchup.
Bulldogs tight end Ethan Barbour appears to have injured his ankle and is currently receiving attention from the team's medical staff. The injury took place on the final play of the half and was extremely gruesome.
Barbour had already made a massive impact on the Bulldogs' offense as a true freshman and appeared poised to be a major contributor for Georgia's 2025 season. However, this injury may be a major setback for the tight end.
Georgia is set to begin SEC play next week and will need to be as healthy as possible as they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for their SEC opener against the Volunteers. Remaining as healthy as possible throughout today's matchup will be crucial to the Dawgs' 2025 season.
Updates on this player's status will be provided by the Bulldogs on SI as they are provided by the team. Stay tuned for more coverage from Georgia's week two matchup against Austin Peay.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
