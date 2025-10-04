BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Injured in Matchup vs Kentucky Wildcats
A Georgia Bulldogs football player has suffered an injury during the Dawgs' matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in their week six matchup as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats, "Between the Hedges" in Sanford Stadium. This is the 79th all-time matchup between these two programs. Georgia has won the last 15 games against the Wildcats.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, one of their players has suffered an injury. Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling appears to have injured his lower body and is currently being attended to by the University of Georgia's medical staff. Freeling, the Dawgs' starting tackle, was seen limping off the field on the Bulldogs' first drive of the game.
Georgia has been dealing with a handful of injuries to some key players this year. As the 2025 season continues, the Bulldogs will look to remain as healthy as possible in hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff and winning their fifth national title in five seasons.
Updates to this player's status will be provided as they are released by the team. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Bulldogs' matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
UPDATE: Freeling has been taken to the Bulldogs' locker room and is listed as "questionable" to return.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily