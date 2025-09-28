BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs OL Suffers Injury Against Alabama Crimson Tide
A Georgia Bulldogs player has unfortunately suffered an injury during the team's matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of a massive regular season meeting that will have major implications for both the SEC Championship and even the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, one of their players has suffered an injury.
Bulldogs' offensive lineman Micah Morris appears to have suffered an injury to his lower body and is currently being tended to by the University of Georgia's medical staff in the team's injury tent on the sideline. Morris was assisted to the Bulldogs sideline and is currently being evaluated in the team's medical tent.
Georgia came into this matchup relatively healthy and is looking to remain that way as it continues their gauntlet of an SEC schedule. The Bulldogs will look to keep injuries at a minimum for the remainder of this matchup.
Updates to this player's status and availability will be provided as they are released by the University of Georgia's medical staff. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Bulldogs' matchup with the Crimson Tide.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
