BREAKING: Julian Lewis De-Commits From USC
One of the most highly touted prospects in the 2025 class has just re-opened his recruitment.
One of the most highly talented quarterback prospects in the 2025 recruiting class has just made a massive recruiting splash. Julian Lewis, a 4-star quarterback prospect from Carrolton, Georgia, has just de-committed from USC.
Lewis had been tabbed by many as one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory and had been committed to the Trojans for more than a year. His recent decision is likely a result of the poor play from USC and questions about Lincoln Riley's future with the program.
The Georgia Bulldogs have remained in the thick of Lewis' recruitment and have consistently remained in contact with the young quarterback throughout his recruiting process. Lewis was on a visit to Athens for Georgia's game with Tennessee just a day prior to his announcement.
