BREAKING: Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart Enters Locker Room With Injury
Ole Miss Rebels' quarterback has suffered an injury during the team's matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are in the middle of an extremely wet matchup in Oxford, as the two teams are currently battling in the rain. Unfortunately for the Rebels, it appears that their starting quarterback has suffered an injury.
During the first drive of the game, quarterback Jaxson Dart left the game with what appeared to be an injury to his ankle. Dart briefly entered the team's medical tent before he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. He has since returned to the sideline with his helmet but has not re-entered the field of play.
More updates on this player's status will be provided as the game continues.
UPDATE: Dart has returned to the field of play as the Rebels quarterback.
