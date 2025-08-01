Breck Kolojay Reveals Why He Committed to the USC Trojans Over Georgia Football
2026 USC commit Breck Kolojay reveals what led to his decision to choose the Trojans over the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some disappointing news on the recruiting trail earlier this week as 4-star offensive lineman, BReck Kolojay, announced that he would be joining Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans as opposed to Georgia's 2026 class.
During his commitment ceremony, Kolojay revealed what it was that tipped the scales in USC's favor and ultimately led him to choose Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
"I believe in what they are building right now, and I trust all of those guys, Coach [Lincoln] Riley and Coach [Zach] Hanson," said Kolojay. "It's something special, and you can see all of the opportunities in LA, and they [USC] are on the rise right now. I think the opportunity for me was really hard to say no to."
Although the Bulldogs have missed on Kolojay, Kirby Smart and his staff remain in an excellent position to ink one of the nation's best classes this cycle. The Bulldogs currently have 30 total commits in a class that ranks first in the nation according to 247 Sports.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
