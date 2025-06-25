Bret Bielema Implies Georgia Bulldogs Tampered With Running Back Josh McCray
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema recently implied that the Bulldogs tampered with running back Josh McCray.
The transfer portal in college football has been the subject of many controversies surrounding roster acquisition and rule-breaking in the sport. Now, the latest topic of discussion appears to revolve around Georgia Bulldogs running back Josh McCray.
McCray joined the Bulldogs roster during the spring portal window after spending multiple years with the Illinois Fighting Illini. During his 2024 season, McCray carried the ball 117 times for a total of 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. His physical running style and attributes are likely what made him such a highly coveted prospect for the Bulldogs.
While portal entrances are not uncommon for any college football team, the nature of McCray's departure has raised skepticism from Illinois' head coach, Bret Bielema.
During an interview with The Triple Option Podcast, the Fighting Illini head coach heavily implied that McCray's decision to transfer to the University of Georgia was likely influenced by tampering on the Bulldogs' end.
“Somehow, he found his way to the portal, and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia." Said Bielema. "I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy.”
Bielema finished his statement, reiterating that he wishes McCray the best and that he did not fault the running back for taking advantage of an opportunity.
While the implication of tampering is certainly not a great look for Kirby Smart and his staff, finding undisputable evidence that tampering took place is unlikely to occur, and the Bulldogs will more than likely not suffer any consequences.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily