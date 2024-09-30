Broadcast Crew Announced For Georgia Football vs Auburn
Here is who will call the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers this Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to action in Athens, Georgia this Saturday as they host the Auburn Tigers in their annual rivalry game, known as "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry". This will be the 129th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia leads 64-56-8.
In preparation for the storied SEC matchup, TV crews and broadcast teams have begun announcing who will cover the game. Saturday's crew in Athens will consist of Greg McElroy on color commentary, Sean McDonough on play-by-play, and Molly McGrath handling sideline reporting for any in-game developments.
This will be just the second home game of the Dawgs' 2024 season and will be the first SEC contest the Bulldogs play in Athens. Kickoff for this contest has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
