Broadcast Team for Georgia vs Clemson Game Revealed
With Georgia and Clemson's week one matchup less than two weeks away, here is the team that will be calling the game.
The college football offseason is officially over as teams have begun preparing for their week zero and week one matchups. While players, coaches, and fans all prepare for their first games of the season, TV networks are beginning preparations as well by announcing the broadcast teams that will be calling certain games.
ESPN recently revealed who will be in the booth for Georgia and Clemson's week one bout as Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be calling the game with Molly McGrath handling all sideline reporting duties.
Bulldog fans should be familiar with McDonough and McElroy's work as the two have been a part of a handful of Georgia broadcasts in the past. McDonough was the play-by-play caller for the Bulldogs' most recent matchup, a 63-3 thrashing over Florida State in the Orange Bowl last season and McElroy served as the color commentator for Georgia's victory over their rivals Georgia Tech at the end of the 2023 regular season.
Kickoff for the Dawgs and Tigers' matchup is currently set for noon in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the two teams' first meeting since the Dawgs' 10-3 victory over Clemson in the 2021 season opener.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily