Brock Bowers Earns Major Compliment From NFL Teammate
Before his rookie season has even started, Brock Bowers has already garnered praise from a fellow NFL teammate.
It is currently preseason time in the NFL where teams in the league hold exhibition matches to allow young and aspiring players to get live, in-game reps and showcase their skills. Las Vegas rookie Brock Bowers was one of said players who got this opportunity during the Raiders game against the Vikings this past Saturday.
Bowers’ performance, while not super flashy as far as numbers go, was enough to turn heads. The tight end showed great promise in his first appearance and garnered much praise from fellow coaches and players. One of the most notable teammates to publicly praise Bowers was star wide receiver Davante Adams, who initially gave Bowers the nickname “Businessman” due to his serious nature and professional mindset.
Adams complimented Bowers’ first game during a media availability and recalled the catches Bowers was making, while routine for NFL players could be extremely hard to make as a rookie. Adams stated that he spoke with Bowers following the game to share his positive thoughts, but also joked that Bowers may not necessarily need to hear them
“The ‘Businessman’ doesn’t really need to hear it from me.” Said Adams, “He’s already locked in and ready to go.”
Bowers’ high motor, elite skills, and overall love for the game should make him an integral piece to the Raiders offense in 2024 and the tight end’s rookie season could be the beginning of a very long and successful career in the NFL.
