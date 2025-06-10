Buffalo Bills Running Back James Cook Reportedly in Attendance for Mandatory Minicamp
According to reports, running back James Cook has reported to the Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new deal.
Players and coaches have begun reporting to facilities as NFL teams begin their mandatory minicamp period ahead of the 2025 season. One player who was noticeably in attendance for the Buffalo Bills was running back James Cook, who is currently in the midst of tense contract negotiations with the team.
Cook was absent from the team's OTA's period and was also not in attendance for the team's voluntary offseason program just a few months prior.
In just a few years, Cook has emerged as a young star in the league and has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing each of the previous two seasons. The running back set a career record for rushing touchdowns in a season last year with 16 and was an integral part of the Bills' playoff run in 2024.
The shelf-life of a running back in the NFL is statistically one of the shortest in the league and ball carriers have begun attempting to earn as much compensation as early into their careers as possible. With Cook set to enter his fourth season in the league this year, the running back's decision to lobby for a contract extension is understandable.
The Bills will begin their 2025 season in Buffalo when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 7th. The Bills narrowly defeated Baltimore in the playoffs last year to earn an appearance in the AFC Title game.
