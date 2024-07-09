Carson Beck Admits He Thought About Transferring From Georgia
When Carson Beck started his first career game in September of 2023, he was one of one. He was the only member of the 2020 signing class at the quarterback position to neither have transferred from his original school or start a game in the first three years on campus. The fact that he staid in Athens was a rarity in today's sport of college football.
Of the 12 quarterbacks that were ranked higher than Carson Beck coming out of high school, 8 transferred schools and three have already changed positions. He's outperformed and outlasted just about everyone in the class. Now, he's in a position of reflection.
Carson Beck is the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and he's the starting quarterback of the favorite to win the national title. It all was worth waiting on according to Beck who's in Lousiana this week for the Manning Passing Academy. He spoke to the media and admitted... he almost transferred or at least certianly thought about it.
"Yeah, absolutely. I mean I'd love to sit here and say that I never thought about it," Beck said. "It's human nature. Like, you don't get what you want, you're going to go somewhere else. But for me to stay in that mindset and that mode of, like, 'OK, I'm going to stick this out. I'm going to stay in this offense. I'm going to learn the system. I'm going to be comfortable in it. And then once I get my chance, I'm going to show my abilities.'
