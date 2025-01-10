Carson Beck Announces Commitment to Miami Hurricanes
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has announced where he will be playing football for the 2025 college football season.
Quarterback Carson Beck has announced that he will be taking his talents to South Beach next season as he will be playing for the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 college football season. The quarterback will have one year of eligibility remaining due to his 2020 COVID season with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Originally, Beck had announced that he would be entering the NFL Draft following a season-ending injury that he suffered during the SEC Championship game in December of this year. However, the quarterback eventually changed his mind and elected to enter his name into the transfer portal and eventually commit to the Miami Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes are coming off their first 10-win season in more than five years and are looking to maintain the momentum in hopes of reaching the 12-team College Football Playoff. Following quarterback Cam Ward's entrance into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Canes were in search of a veteran signal-caller to spearhead their offense for the 2025 season. Making Beck and Miami a match made in heaven.
Beck and the Hurricanes will begin their 2025 season at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This will be the 27th meeting between these two programs in a series that Notre Dame currently leads 17-8-1.
