Carson Beck Compares Miami Practices to How Georgia Football Practices
Quarterback Carson Beck compares how Miami practices to how Georgia practices.
Fall camp is fully underway for college football, and teams are getting a better look at their new players ahead of the season. This is a big portion of practice for Miami quarterback Carson Beck as he is now a full-go after his elbow injury that he suffered at Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
With that, Beck was asked if there are any differences between how Miami practices compared to Georgia. Kirby Smart has been known to conduct some of the more intense practices around the sport, but Beck hasn't noticed many differences between the two.
“I think, I mean obviously coach Cristobal was at Alabama with coach Saban, as was coach Smart,” Beck said. “A lot of those guys that are in that tree, they run their practices the same exact way. It’s the same intensity. It’s the same practice script.”
Beck even went as far as to say that Miami's practice script is the exact same as what they did at Georgia.
“I remember last night I’m going over the script of what we’re going to do throughout the practice, the plays, the different periods,” Beck said. “It was literally like copy and paste, you know what I’m saying? So I’m sure there’s a lot of schools around the country that their fall camp all looks the same.”
Coach Cristobal may not be as intense on the microphone as Coach Smart, but by the sound of it, the two programs share some similarities when it comes to practice.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily