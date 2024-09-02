Carson Beck Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Carson Beck has been named the SEC's co-offensive player of the week after defeating Clemson.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a massive 34-3 victory over the Clemson Tigers in week one of the 2024 college football season. While there was a litany of Bulldogs who made massive plays throughout the game, quarterback Carson Beck arguably had the biggest impact on the game. Beck's strong outing in week one has earned him honors for the SEC's co-offensive player of the week.
Beck was surgical in his first showing of the 2024 season, as the senior quarterback completed 23 of his 33 pass attempts for 278 yards and two touchdowns. His performance marked the third consecutive game where he threw for over 200 passing yards.
Beck and the rest of the Bulldogs' offense will look to build on their week one success as they return to Athens to host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in their first home game of the 2024 season. This will be the third all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia leads 2-0
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
