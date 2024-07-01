Carson Beck’s List of Georgia Players to Watch
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck provided his list of Georgia players to watch for the 20204 season.
Georgia football’s roster is loaded down yet again with talent thanks to the recruiting job by the Bulldogs’ staff over the last few years. Quarterback Carson Beck is one of the more notable names on the roster and he will be a focal point of the team for the 2024 college football season.
Beck will have to work through some changes on offense this season. He will be without his top targets as Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers both are now in the NFL. The Bulldogs however were not left with a dry cupboard and they appear to have an offense unit that can overcome the losses. At least that’s what Beck believe as he provided his own list of Georgia players to watch for this season.
“Obviously,is huge. I think he is going to have a huge impact,” Beck said. “Honestly, our whole wide receiver room — it’s just, those guys are so good. I think we have great depth. There’s so many guys that do so many different things very well. And then obviously the running back room. You havewho just transferred and you gotwho’s coming off an injury. The things he was able to do his freshman year — he’s a crazy athletic running back,” said Beck.
Wide receiver Dillon Bell emerged as a strong candidate to be the Dawgs’ top receiver for the 2024 season as the season progressed. The Bulldogs had several other names emerge as strong presences on offense such as Oscar Delp and Anthony Evans. Georgia also hit the portal hard over the last two offseasons to help make sure the offense stayed on a positive trajectory.
Beck is expected to be one of the top players in all of college football this season, but he will need the help of other Georgia players to make sure that happens. If the offense performs the way experts and Beck himself believe it will, then they will be in good shape to get a crack at the national title this season.
