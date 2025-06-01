CBS Sports Identifies Key Issue Georgia Bulldogs Must Address Before 2025 Season
According to CBS Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs need to address this aspect of their roster before the 2025 college football season.
The college football season is fast approaching as teams prepare for their 2025 slate of college football. With talented players more spread out across the sport than ever, teams have more an more questions to address on their roster than ever before.
According to CBS Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs have one aspect in particular that needs to be addressed before the Dawgs' 2025 season begins which is, uncertainty along the offensive line. The Bulldogs will be replacing a litany of contributors from last season and have more than a few question marks in the room as of now.
"Replacing four starters up front is substantially easier as one of the elite programs in the sport, but even Kirby Smart has likely lost sleep over his potentially two-deep at the line of scrimmage." Wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "With a first-year starting quarterback and a bevy of new additions offensively from the portal, it would help Georgia tremendously if play-caller Mike Bobo can depend on Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene to be stalwarts at the tackle spots."
Luckily for the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart and his staff have emphasized recruiting talent along the line of scrimmage in the past few cycles and have plenty of talented players to fill said gaps from last year's departures. The biggest challenge will be getting experience for those players before the regular season begins.
