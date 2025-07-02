Cederian Morgan Reveals Why He Committed to Alabama Over Georgia, Florida, and Others
Cederian Morgan reveals what led to his decision to commit to the University of Alabama over Georgia and others.
The Alabama Crimson Tide recently earned a massive commitment from 5-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, bolstering their 2026 recruiting class. The news was unfortunate for the Georgia Bulldogs, who were heavily involved in Morgan's recruitment before his decision.
During his commitment, Morgan revealed what ultimately led to his decision to commit to the Crimson Tide and why he felt the school was a better fit for him. He explained that it had always been his dream to play for the Crimson Tide.
"This is the only program I wanted to be a part of ever since I was younger." Said Morgan. "I made the dream come true."
While missing out on a prospect as talented as Morgan is always disappointing to Bulldog fans, the Dawgs are still on pace to land a top-3 recruiting class in the nation. The Dawgs currently have 26 commits in their 2026 class, which ranks second in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily