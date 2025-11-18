Georgia Bulldogs Players Refusing to Lose Focus Amid Matchup Agaisnt Charlotte 49ers
Even though Georgia is slated to face a lesser opponent in the Charlotte 49ers. The Bulldogs are refusing to lose focus amid their week 13 matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their final home matchup of the regular season as the team prepares to host the Charlotte 49ers this Saturday. This will be the first-ever matchup on the gridiron between these two programs.
While anything can happen on a College Football Saturday, the Bulldogs are heavily favored in this matchup and appear to be poised to earn their 10th win of the season. But while the outcome of Saturday's game may not necessarily be in question, the Bulldogs are not taking their next opponent lightly.
During a media presser earlier this week, Bulldogs running back Cash Jones commented on how the Dawgs were not looking over their upcoming opponents, and were taking things week by week as the 2025 regular season begins to wind down.
"We want to go out there and play our best game. Nobody wants to come out and play a bad game, obviously," said Jones. "We've just got to take things week by week, and this week we have Charlotte."
Jones is coming off an extremely impactful performance against the Texas Longhorns. Early in the fourth quarter, the running back recovered a crucial onside kick that provided the Dawgs with an opportunity to put the matchup out of reach. The senior running back will be looking to turn in a similar performance this Saturday.
Saturday's contest will also likely provide an incentive for Bulldog players to compete hard, as it will be the final time a handful of players on the roster ever play in Sanford Stadium. The added prospect of finishing a career strong, as well as honoring seniors, will likely create a fantastic atmosphere for Bulldogs players.
While there is still a chance the Bulldogs come out flat for a noon kick against an inferior opponent, the attitude Georgia's roster has displayed leading up to Saturday's matchup is a perfect dichotomy as to why the Bulldogs consistently appear to have a championship culture and are constantly in the mix to reach the College Football Playoff.
Georgia and Charlotte will begin their week 13 matchup on Saturday, November 22nd, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for approximately 12 p.m. Coverage for this game will be made available on the SEC Network.