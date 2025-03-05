Chicago Bears Potentially Targeting Two Georgia Football Players in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears could potentially be targeting two Georgia football players in the NFL draft.
The NFL Combine is wrapped up and once college programs complete their pro day, NFL organizations will have the ability to tighten up their draft boards. Teams have an idea of positions they want to target in this class, and the Chicago Bears could be targeting some Georgia prospects based on their needs.
ESPN's Jorda Reid reported on Twitter that the Bears can be "penciled in" for drafting a center or an interior offensive lineman at picks 39, 41 or 72. Georgia has two offensive linemen that will likely not only be available at those slots, but that teams will be looking to draft at those slots - center Jared Wilson and guard Tate Ratledge, both of which tested extremely well at the combine.
After running a 4.90 on his first attempt in the 40-yard dash, which was the fastest in the group, Wilson followed that up with a 4.84 performance. On top of that, Wilson scored a 9.98 relative athletic score, which ranks second out of 622 centers from 1987 to 2025. It is one of the craziest combine performances anyone has ever seen out of a center, and his draft stock certainly will shoot up the ranks after today.
Ratledge scored a 9.97 relative athletic score which ranked fifth out of 1,583 offensive guards from 1987 to 2025. Professional football teams are looking for big, long, fast and athletic, and Ratledge brings all of those traits to the table.
Ratledge was a long time starter at the University fo Georgia who battled several injuries, but was a consistent face in the lineup despite that. Wilson on the other hand only started one season at Georgia, but as both prospects showed, the atheltic ability is undeniable and makes them enticing prospects in this year's class.
