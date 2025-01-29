Colbie Young Reaches Plea, Could Potentially Return to Georgia Football
Wide receiver Colbie Young has reached a plea deal and it opens the door for him to potentially return to Georgia football.
Colbie Young reached a plea deal with the Solicitor's Office in Athens-Clarke County on Wednesday in regards to his case that involved domestic violence involving a former girlfriend. Young received 12 months of probation, a $500 fine and must complete a family violence intervention program. When that program is complete after 24 weeks, the probation will terminate, according to a report from Athens Banner Herald.
A misdemeanor charge of simple battery was amended to disorderly conduct and a charge of misdemeanor assault on an unborn child was dismissed, Kim Young's attorney Kim Stephens said.
The victim involved in the incident eventually recanted on their initial statement. The suspension caused Young to miss a handful of games during the 2024 regular season.
Young was suspended from the football team last October following the incident and that left Young's future in Athens unknown. Later that season, it was reported that Young was back with Georgia's football team as a participant at practice.
Young appeared in five games before his suspension where he caught 11 passes for 149 total yards and two touchdowns. Young transferred to Georgia from Miami last offseason and played as a contributor on offense for the Bulldogs prior to his suspension. It is believed that Young still has a year of eligibility remaining and that last year could potentially be spent with the Bulldogs.
