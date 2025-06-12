Cole Cubelic Lists the Georgia Bulldogs as the Best Tight End Room in the SEC
College Football analyst Cole Cubelic states that the Georgia Bulldogs have the best tight end room in the SEC for the 2025 college football season.
College football has undergone a litany of massive changes in its time that have resulted in some gigantic adaptions to the sport we see today. One of the enormous changes the sport has seen is the emergence of the tight end as a viable threat in the passing game.
Today, having a tight end who can not only block but also pose a threat in the passing game has been the essence of many national championship teams. Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, they are predicted to have one of the SEC's strongest rooms at the position.
According to college football analyst Cole Cubelic, the Georgia Bulldogs have the No.1 tight end room in the conference this season. Cubelic stated the immense depth that the Bulldogs had at the position, combined with their already proven starters could mean the Bulldogs were going to utilize more packages featuring multiple tight ends.
"I think you might see Georgia try to get back to a little more 'bully ball' this year." Said Cubelic. "Specifically with a quarterback who's not afraid to put his head down and run people over and a good running back room. They [the tight ends] may be needed on the field at the same time a lot."
The Bulldogs' 2025 season will begin in Athens, Georgia when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd on August 30th. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game in more than five seasons and are undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart
