College Football Analyst Changes Opinion on Georgia Quarterback Gunner Stockton
College football analyst Aaron Murray changes his opinion on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Throughout the offseason, there has been a mixture of feelings around the Georgia Bulldogs from media pundits. The Dawgs are still believed to be one of the most talented teams in the sport, but after last year's showing, some are questioning if they will be able to compete for a title this season.
Some of the questions are centered around Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is set to be the full-time starter for the first time in his career this season. The former Rabun County star led the Bulldogs to an SEC title after filling in for an injured Carson Beck in the second half, and played well against Notre Dame in the college football playoffs.
However, there isn't much to go off of when it comes to evaluating Stockton's game outside of those two performances, which has created some questions around his ability.
One college football analyst who had some doubts about Stockton was former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray. Though Murray has since changed his opinion on Stockton after going back and watching the tape.
"I kind of bought into that narrative that, hey, Gunner may not be this elite quarterback," Murray said on The Hard Count. "Kind of some of the stuff I saw in practice, comparing him to Carson. But then I went back–this was probably a month or two ago–and I watched every single snap from Gunner the entire season... and I walked away extremely impressed."
Stockton isn't a former five-star, he isn't 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, but he displayed a lot of positive things last season that would indicate he is the right guy for the job. Last season, Stockton threw for 440 yards, a touchdown, an interception and completed 70.3% of his passes.
"I think you're going to see a guy that's going to have a tremendous season, especially now, fingers crossed, with the talent that Georgia has been able to amass around him at the receiving position," Murray said.
