College Football Analyst Claims Georgia "Is Taking a Step Back" With Gunner Stockton
A college football analyst has proclaimed that he believes the Georgia Bulldogs are downgrading at the quarterback position with Gunner Stockton.
The Georgia Bulldogs have made a handful of moves this offseason to improve their roster and are expected to be one of the more competitive teams in college football. But while Dawgs have made a handful of upgrades at multiple positions, one analyst believes quarterback was not one of them.
According to college football analyst Steve Muench, the Bulldogs may be taking a step back at the quarterback position with Gunner Stockton. Muench revealed his stance on the quarterback earlier this week during an episode of The Todd McShay Show.
"Gunner Stockton is not Carson Beck. Tape-wise, talent-wise, experience-wise, none of it," said Muench. "So you are taking a step back at quarterback."
Despite outside criticisms from Muench and others, Kirby Smart, along with the entire Bulldogs roster, has expressed their utmost belief in Stockton ahead of the 2025 season and the team appears to be extremely excited for the quarterback.
During his lone outing as the starter during Georgia's 2024 season, Stockton turned in a modest 234 passing yards on 32 attempts and finished with a completion percentage of 62.5. His efforts were not enough to earn the Dawgs the win, unfortunately, and the Dawgs would suffer a season-ending defeat in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame.
Stockton will begin his 2025 campaign as the team's starting quarterback when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. The Bulldogs are currently nearly 40-point favorites to emerge victorious in this game.
