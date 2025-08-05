College Football Analyst Giving Georgia Football 'The Benefit of the Doubt'
College football analyst Joel Klatt says he is giving Georgia 'the benefit of the doubt'.
Preseason college football rankings started to roll in on Monday, and one college football analyst who joined in on the party was Joel Klatt. He had the Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 7. However, Bulldog fans may not want to take it as a sign of respect, as he described it as giving them the benefit of the doubt.
“The team that I’m going to give the benefit of the doubt over LSU and over Alabama,” Klatt said. “Because Nick Saban is not there and Brian Kelly has really never done it at LSU. So, the team grouped together in that SEC pocket is Georgia."
Klatt did mention that he loves Georgia's schedule this year because the majority of their big games will be played in Sanford Stadium as opposed to on the road like they did last season.
“Here’s the other thing I love about Georgia,” Klatt said. “It’s their schedule. Most of their big ones are at home… Where they never lose, by the way, between the hedges… They are 47-1 at home over the last nine seasons.”
Klatt also gave Smart credit for addressing issues on his roster this offseason and for the pure fact that Smart has done nothing but win since he arrived in Athens.
“I trust Kirby Smart,” Klatt said. “Why? Because they win. That’s just what they do. There’s never a shortage of talent at Georgia, we know that. They addressed the wide receiver issues.”
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily