College Football Analyst Joel Klatt Releases College Football Playoff Projections
College Football analyst Joel Klatt has revealed his College Football Playoff projections for the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 college football season is less than a week away as the race to reach the College Football Playoff begins. With teams set to begin their 2025 campaigns, the final preseason projections for which teams will make this year's playoffs have been rolling in.
The latest college football analyst to do so is FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, who released his full projections for how the playoff would shake out for the 2025 season. One of the notable teams included in Klatt's bracket were the Georgia Bulldogs.
Klatt placed the Bulldogs as the fifth seed and projected them to lose to the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship game. This means the Bulldogs will face the 12th-seeded Boise State Broncos in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately for the Dawgs, Klatt predicts this will be the last win of the Bulldogs' season, as his next projection is that Georgia will lose to Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Klatt explained his prediction during an episode of The Joel Klatt Show.
"I can't get my head around Georgia. I think that Ohio State will, at that point, have their quarterback figured out. I think that [Matt] Patricia will have that defense figured out," said Klatt. "I think that they've got the two best players in the sport in [Caleb] Downs and [Jeremiah] Smith. I think it's a tight, coin-flip game. But I am going to go with the Buckeyes over the Bulldogs."
The Bulldogs will look to overachieve Klatt's projection as they begin their quest for the third national title in five seasons on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Georgia is undefeated in season openers under head coach Kirby Smart.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily