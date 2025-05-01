College Football Analyst Worried That Georgia Bulldogs Are on a Downward Trend
As the 2025 college football season approaches, one major college football analyst believes that the Georgia Bulldogs may be trending in the wrong direction.
Since the turn of the decade, the Georgia Bulldogs have emerged as one of the most dominant programs in college football. With a pair of national championships, multiple College Football Playoff appearances, and a streak of conference title games, the Dawgs are easily one of the top programs in the sport.
But while the Bulldogs have experienced much success in recent years, one analyst believes that Georgia's football program may be heading in the wrong direction. During a conversation on SiriusXM earlier this week, SEC Network analyst Chris Doering stated that he had massive concerns about the Bulldogs program moving forward.
“We are seeing things that we haven’t seen from Georgia before. We’re seeing the inability to retain a roster,” Doering said. “They were one of the last schools to be able to keep their team in place and have the kind of depth that you have to have to win championships the way Alabama did, the way that Georgia did."
Doering also reference the handful of uncharacteristic losses the Bulldogs suffered during the 2024 season.
"We’re seeing things from Georgia where they go and they get manhandled by Ole Miss the way they did," said Doering. "We’re seeing them get physically beaten the way they did by Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. These are things that are signs of concern, and knowing what the landscape of college football is now, we don’t know if it can sustain in this type of environment.”
The Bulldogs will look to right their wrongs from 2024 as they prepare for their 2025 college football season. The Dawgs are scheduled to face both Alabama and Ole Miss in Athens this year. The two teams they were defeated by in the 2024 regular season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily