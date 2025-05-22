College Football Playoff Moving to Straight Seeding Format in 2025
The College Football Playoff will be moving to a straight seeding format in 2025.
A major change for the college football playoffs was announced on Thursday as it announced the playoff will move to a straight seeding model this fall. This means the selection committee’s top four teams with the top four seeds and a first-round bye, according to ESPN.
This means that conference champions will not receive an automatic first round bye like last year. Instead, the top four teams that are decided by the committee will receive the byes. So last season, Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State received first round byes for being the four highest ranked conference champions.
Had they used this year's model, Georgia, Texas, Oregon and Penn State would have received first round byes.
This is just one of many expected changes regarding the playoff format. Discussions of expanding to 14-16 teams are already in the works. On top of that, the SEC and Big 10 are also fighting for four automatic bid selections from their conferences. The ACC and Big 12 would as a result receive two automatic bids with at-large bids thrown into the mix as well.
The Georgia Bulldogs managed to make the college football playoff in it's first season of expansion. The Bulldgs also earned a first round bye last season after defeating the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship game. They ultimately lost to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, ending their 2024 college football season.
