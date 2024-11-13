College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Discover How Far They Fall
The College Football Playoff Committee has released its second week of rankings. Here are the results.
Week 11 of the college football season has concluded, and with the dust settling on another hectic slate of games, the College Football Playoff Picture seems to be more cloudy than ever. With a pair of top-4 teams losing this weekend and a handful of other teams having dramatic finishes, the latest update to the CFP Rankings have provided some clarity to the playoff picture moving forward.
The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their second loss of the 2024 season this past Saturday as they were handled by the Ole Miss Rebels on the road. The loss was the Dawgs' first loss to a team not named Alabama since November of the 2020 football season and will sure cause the Bulldogs to plummet in tonight's rankings.
The Bulldogs will continue their 2024 regular season this Saturday as they return to Athens to host the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the Dawgs' first home game in nearly an entire month and it will be the first night game of the Bulldogs home slate.
College Football Playoff Rankings (November 12)
This article will be updated periodically as further rankings are revealed*
- Georgia
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- LSU
- Missouri
- Army
- Tulane
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
