College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs on the Rise
The College Football Playoff Committee has released its third week of rankings. Here are the results.
Week 13 of the 2024 college football season is fast approaching as teams are gearing up to put the finishing touches on their regular season slates to earn a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
With the regular season winding down, College Football Playoff selection committee rankings have become more important than ever. The committee released their third batch of rankings earlier in the week.
The Georgia Bulldogs will continue their regular season slate this Saturday as they host the Umass Minutemen in Athens. They will conclude their regular season schedule on Friday, November 29th as they host their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
College Football Playoff Rankings (November 19)
This article will be updated periodically as further rankings are revealed*
- Oregon (1st Seed)
- Ohio State (5th Seed)
- Texas (2nd Seed)
- Penn State (6th Seed)
- Indiana (7th Seed)
- Notre Dame (8th Seed)
- Alabama (9th Seed)
- Miami (3rd Seed)
- Ole Miss (10th Seed)
- Georgia (11th Seed)
- Tennessee
- Boise State (4th Seed)
- SMU
- BYU (12th Seed)
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
The Bulldogs will continue their regular season slate this Saturday as they host the Umass Minutemen in Athens. They will conclude their regular season schedule on Friday, November 29th as they host their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily