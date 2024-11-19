College Football Playoff Rankings: Predicting Georgia's Rise
See where Dawgs Daily predicts the Georgia Bulldogs to land in the third college football playoff rankings of the 2024 season.
Week 12 of the 2024 college football season has concluded as numerous teams have inched one step closer or have stumbled on their way to a chance at the College Football Playoff. With the dust settled on another exciting week of college football, the playoff committee is set to update their rankings this evening.
The Georgia Bulldogs had the best win of the week as they handled the 7th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at home by a score of 31-17. The victory was the Dawgs' eighth straight over the Vols and has likely propelled them back into a playoff spot.
The Bulldogs must remain perfect for the next two games to cement themselves as a College Football Playoff team. The team will stay in Athens for the remainder of the regular season as they host the Umass Minutemen this Saturday, November 23rd, and close out the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, November 29th.
College Football Playoff Rankings No.3 (Prediction)
- Oregon
- Texas
- Miami
- Boise State
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- BYU
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
