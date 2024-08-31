Dawgs Daily

College Gameday Crew Makes Georgia vs Clemson Picks

See what the hosts of College Gameday have predicted for Georgia and Clemson's week one matchup.

Christian Kirby II

College Gameday hosts Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis during the Broadcasting of the show before the match off between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
College Gameday hosts Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis during the Broadcasting of the show before the match off between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK
After a long and turbulent offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs' first game of the 2024 college football season has finally arrived. The Dawgs are just moments away from their highly anticipated week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers. This will be the two team's first meeting in nearly three years.

As the noon kickoff approaches, the hosts for ESPN's College Gameday have made their selections for the highly anticipated matchups.

College Gameday Hosts Picks (Georgia vs Clemson)

Nick Saban: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass
  • Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech

