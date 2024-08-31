College Gameday Crew Makes Georgia vs Clemson Picks
See what the hosts of College Gameday have predicted for Georgia and Clemson's week one matchup.
After a long and turbulent offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs' first game of the 2024 college football season has finally arrived. The Dawgs are just moments away from their highly anticipated week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers. This will be the two team's first meeting in nearly three years.
As the noon kickoff approaches, the hosts for ESPN's College Gameday have made their selections for the highly anticipated matchups.
College Gameday Hosts Picks (Georgia vs Clemson)
Nick Saban: Georgia
Pat McAfee: Georgia
Desmond Howard: Georgia
Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia
Lee Corso: Georgia
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
