College Gameday Crew Makes Selections for Georgia-Ole Miss Game
In this story:
The Georgia Bulldogs' final road game of the 2024 season has arrived as the Dawgs are just hours away from their matchup with the 16th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs are entering this game as slight favorites but are only given a 45.8% chance to win according to ESPN's FPI Poll.
As the 3:30 p.m. kickoff approaches, ESPN's College Gameday hosts have made their selections for the highly anticipated matchups.
College Gameday Hosts Picks
Nick Saban: Georgia
Pat McAfee: Georgia
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss
Lee Corso: Ole Miss
Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia
