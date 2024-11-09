Dawgs Daily

College Gameday Crew Makes Selections for Georgia-Ole Miss Game

See what the hosts of College Gameday have predicted for Georgia and Ole Miss' massive regular season matchup.

Christian Kirby II

Pat McAfee sits on the ESPN College Gameday set prior to the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Pat McAfee sits on the ESPN College Gameday set prior to the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs' final road game of the 2024 season has arrived as the Dawgs are just hours away from their matchup with the 16th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs are entering this game as slight favorites but are only given a 45.8% chance to win according to ESPN's FPI Poll.

As the 3:30 p.m. kickoff approaches, ESPN's College Gameday hosts have made their selections for the highly anticipated matchups.

College Gameday Hosts Picks (Georgia vs Texas)

Nick Saban: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Desmond Howard: Ole Miss

Lee Corso: Ole Miss

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

