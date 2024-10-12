College Gameday Headed to Austin for Georgia vs Texas
College Gameday has announced they are headed to the Georgia vs Texas game during week eight of college football.
As week 7 of the 2024 college football season is just hours away from kicking off, College Gameday has already announced its destination for week 8. The top-rated college football pregame show is headed to Austin, Texas, for the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Texas Longhorns. This will be the first meeting between these two programs since the 2018 season.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bulldogs have opened as slight underdogs in this game as the Longhorns are currently 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for this matchup is presently set at 54.5 points.
Although, both teams still have a game to play this Saturday before this highly anticipated matchup. Both programs will likely be ranked inside the top-10 by the time these two historic teams face off.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
