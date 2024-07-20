Cortez Smith Commits to Georgia
Georgia football lands commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Cortez Smith.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been rolling on the recruiting trail this summer as they have picked up commitment after commitment. On Saturday, they picked up another big-time name as offensive lineman Cortez Smith announced his commitment to Georgia. He chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Miami.
Smith is rated as a four-star prospect, the 132nd-best player in the country, the sixth-best interior offensive lineman and the 16th-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took visits to South Carolina, Miami, Georgia Tech and Georgia in that order this summer.
Smith is a unique prospect in the sense that he is a true center. It's something that Georgia has not landed since Sedrick Van Pran was in high school, but that's exactly what Smith will be at the next level. A center. Georgia is now up to 21 total commits in the 2025 recruiting class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily