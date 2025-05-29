Dallas Cowboys to Have 'Excellent Year' With WR, George Pickens
The latest offseason addition of WR, George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys roster could pay dividends for this Cowboys offense in 2025 according to one former GM.
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t been without star power at the wide receiver position over the last several years, at least not at the “No. 1” wide receiver spot.
Ceedee Lamb is one of the sports top-targets and is a true No. 1 weapon on the outside for the Cowboys. However, what they have been without for several years now it seems is a dominant “No. 2” wide receiver.
Insert former Georgia Bulldog turned Pittsburgh Steeler, WR, George Pickens. Pickens was a second round pick by the Steelers back in the 2022 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the Steelers, the two parties have split up, leaving Pickens traded to the Dallas Cowboys.
Through three seasons in the NFL, Pickens has averaged 16 games a year, 947 yards on 58 receptions, and 4 TDs. Additionally for Pickens, there’s reason to believe this is a much better situation for him considering the quarterback situation in Dallas and the freedom he should receive from defenses who will be planning most of their gameplan around Ceedee Lamb.
Former NFL GM, Mike Tannenbaum had this to say:
“Santonio Holmes, Braylon Edwards, those were guys that either had one or two years left on their deal. You’re gonna get the best of whatever they have. George Pickens is going to be a point scorer. It’s really hard to double both CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and George Pickens. I think he’ll have an exceptionally good year,”
