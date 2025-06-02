David Andrews Thanks Georgia Bulldogs in Emotional NFL Retirement Speech
Former New England Patriot and Georgia Center David Andrews thanked the Bulldogs during his retirement speech from the NFL.
David Andrews officially announced his retirement from football earlier this week in what was an extremely emotional and heartfelt retirement speech. During his speech, Andrews thanked a litany of individuals including his wife, his children, the Kraft family, his Little League coaches, and others.
Andrews also took the time to thank the Georgia Bulldogs and former head coach Mark Richt for his development as both a player and a man.
"Being a Bulldog was the only thing I thought I ever wanted to be." Said Andrews "My time at Georgia will always be special to me. It's where I grew into a young man. And the development I got on the field helped me more than I could imagine when transitioning to here in New England."
Andrews spent four seasons playing football at the University of Georgia and was the starting center for the Dawgs during a time in which Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, and Nick Chubb were all toting the rock for the Bulldogs. In that time, Andrews won Georgia's Vince Dooley Most Valuable Player Award, was selected second-team All-SEC by the AP, and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's best center.
Andrews' retirement now places him on a long list of Bulldog greats who had memorable college careers at Georgia and then went on to have illustrious careers in the NFL. His contributions to the Bulldogs' legacy and the sport of football as a whole are something all the Bulldog faithful have to be proud of.
