David Pollack, Nazir Stackhouse Share Hilarious Interception Stories
There's nothing in football quite like a big-man interception. Georgia great David Pollack and current Bulldog Nazir Stackhouse shared tales of their time with the ball in their hands.
Georgia has had a myriad of memorable defensive plays throughout the years. Kelee Ringo's interception in the 2021 national title game, Greg Blue's bone-crunching hit at Vanderbilt, but none were quite as extraordinary as what David Pollack did to South Carolina quarterback Corey Jenkins in 2002.
Dawg fans know the play all too well. Up 3-0 at South Carolina in the fourth quarter, the Georgia had the Gamecocks backed up against there own goal line. On 2nd and 7, Jenkins took a shotgun snap and rolled the right. As he tried to fire the ball, Pollack, from his defensive end positon, simply took the ball out of his hands and landed in the endzone for a touchdown. Cementing the shorted pick-six of all time.
During a recent celebrity golf tournament hosted by Pollack's Pollack Family Foundation, the former Georgia All-American defense end was asked about the infamous interception by current Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, who had his own big interception against Missouri this past year.
"I'm gonna ask you the same question people asked me after my interception," said Stackhouse. "How'd you feel when you got that sack, fumble. and touchdown all at the same time?"
"I felt like I was playing youth league football again," responded Pollack, laughing. "I will say this. I saw you [against Missouri], you were gassed, weren't you?"
Pollack was referring to Stackhouse's 44-yard interception return against Missouri last season which helped Georgia finish off a 30-21 win. "Bro, I was so gassed," replied Stackhouse.
Not one to let a fellow defensive lineman feel like they were alone in their lack of cardiovascular endurance, Pollack then shared the story of his interception against Florida in 2022.
"Okay, so I caught an interception against Florida my sophomore year. Yeah, I caught it almost on the goal line. I made a couple guys miss, I got to the 50 and I was out of oxygen. Here's what I did. I handed it to Sean Jones and he ran the rest of the way. Here's what I did. He ran the rest of the way to the endzone. After I handed it to him, I walked straight to the sideline. I sat down, oxygen."
