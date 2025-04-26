Denver Broncos Sign Undrafted Free Agent, Georgia Offensive Lineman Xavier Truss
Day three of the NFL draft kicked off on Saturday and another Georgia Bulldog is officially off of the board. The Denver Broncos have signed undrafted free agent, Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Truss was the highest-rated player to ever come out of the state of Rhode Island. He played many years at the Unviersity of Georgia and brought a unique skill set with him to Athens.
Despite his massive frame and stature, Truss also possesses the ability to play guard as well. During his time at Georgia, Truss could be seen playing anywhere on the offensive line. This was very valuable to the Bulldogs as anytime the Dawgs got put in a pinch, they could throw Truss in wherever they needed him.
Truss also has a wealth of experience against top tier talent, having held his own against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the SEC. That battle tested background gives him a competitive edge and shows he won’t be overwhelmed by NFL caliber defenders.
Finally, Truss’s size is a major asset. Standing at 6’7” and weighing over 320 pounds, his frame allows him to anchor well in pass protection. He’s able to absorb bull rushes and keep the pocket clean, which is exactly what teams are looking for in interior linemen.
With his blend of intelligence, communication, experience, and physical traits, Xavier Truss is more than ready to contribute at the next level.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily