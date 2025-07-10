Derrek Cooper, 5-Star RB in the 2026 Recruiting Class, Announces Commitment Date
One of the biggest remaining pieces in the 2026 recruiting class has announced his commitment date.
One of the last remaining pieces on the 2026 recruiting class has announced his commitment date as Derrek Cooper, a 5-star running back from Hollywood, Florida, recently revealed that he will be announcing his commitment on Sunday, July 20th. Cooper was originally set to announce his decision on July 12th, but announced via social media that the date would be changing.
The Georgia Bulldogs have closely recruited Cooper, and the running back was once a member of the Bulldogs' 2026 class before re-opening his recruitment in June of 2024. The two parties have since remained in close contact, with Cooper taking a handful of visits to Athens since then.
Should the Bulldogs land Cooper, he would bolster the Dawgs' 2026 recruiting class, which already has more than 20 prospects and ranks inside the top 3 in the country. Coverage for Cooper's announcement will begin at 7 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
