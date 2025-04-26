Detroit Lions Select Georgia's Dan Jackson in the 2025 NFL Draft
Another Georgia Bulldog has come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the NFL Draft weekend continues, teams are beginning to put the finishing touches on their 2025 draft class and are making their late-round selections. One of the latest players to be taken in this year's draft is Georgia Bulldogs safety Dan Jackson, who was selected by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the draft.
Jackson was controversially omitted from this year's NFL Combine and was one of the few draft-eligible Bulldogs who did not receive an invite.
The safety was one of Georgia's most reliable defensive players throughout the 2024 season and was a major component in some of the Dawgs' biggest victories such as their eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech. His experience and skillset will make him an excellent addition to his new team.
Coverage for the NFL Draft will continue throughout the weekend as more Bulldogs will wait to hear their names called. Below are details for how fans can tune in to catch all of the draft action.
How to Watch The 2025 NFL Draft
- Gameday: Thursday, April 24th. 2025
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network and ESPN
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsn
