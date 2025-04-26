Detroit Lions Select Georgia's Dominic Lovett in the 2025 NFL Draft
Another Georgia Bulldog has come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the NFL Draft weekend continues, teams are beginning to put the finishing touches on their 2025 draft class and are making their late-round selections. One of the latest players to be taken in this year's draft is Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who was selected by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round.
Lovett joined the Bulldogs’ roster ahead of the 2023 season by way of the transfer portal and instantly began making an impact, catching a touchdown pass in his first game as a Dawg. The wide receiver made numerous massive plays throughout his career at Georgia and he was a mainstay in the Bulldogs lineup for both the 2023 and 2024 college football seasons. The wide receiver's well-rounded skillset could make him an extremely reliable slot option for his new team.
Coverage for the NFL Draft will continue throughout the weekend as more Bulldogs will wait to hear their names called. Below are details for how fans can tune in to catch all of the draft action.
