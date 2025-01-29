Does Georgia Need to Have a 1,000-Yard Rusher in 2025?
Do the Georgia Bulldogs need to have a ball carrier eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season?
Over the past few decades, the Georgia Bulldogs have become synonymous with a great running game that is headlined by extremely talented running backs. But while the talent in the running back room has not stayed rather consistent, the Bulldogs have gone five seasons without a 1,000-yard rusher.
The last running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark was D'andre Swift, who rushed for 1,218 yards during the 2019 season. Since then, a handful of running backs have come close, but none have reached the mark. As Swift's 2019 season grows further in the rearview, many Georgia fans' concerns about the Bulldogs' rushing attack have grown.
For the first time in the Kirby Smart era, the Dawgs were outrushed by opponents in 2024 and subsequently finished with their most losses in a season since 2018. On top of the disappointing end to the year, Georgia has been tasked with a large overhaul of their roster due to departures from the NFL Draft and transfer portal. These major departures include Carson Beck, Trevor Etienne, and Arian Smith who led the Dawgs in passing, rushing, and receiving respectively for the 2024 season.
As Georgia's roster enters a new era of players, many fans (and some experts) have been clamoring for the Bulldogs' offense to return to their former offensive identity. An identity that was predicated on a violent rushing attack that supplemented an efficient passing game. Fans have often cited the lack of a 1,000-yard rusher as the reason for this necessity and believe that it is crucial that a Georgia ball carrier reaches that mark in 2025.
But the absence of a 1,000-yard rusher does not mean the absence of efficiency on offense. In fact, Georgia's offense has been more efficient over the past five seasons than it was the last time a ball carrier reached the 1,000-yard mark. From 2020 to 2024 the Bulldogs averaged well over four yards a carry which was on par with the averages from 2017, 2018, and 2019 (Georgia had multiple 1,000-yard rushers during this time).
In addition to consistent statistical output in the running game, Georgia also won two national titles, two SEC titles, and maintained a handful of historic streaks without ever having a rusher reach the millennium mark. Proving that a 1000-yard rusher isn't exactly a necessity for success.
Having a running back surpass 1,000 yards in a season is a massive accomplishment and would be greatly welcome in the wake of a new starting quarterback for Georgia's offense. But the Bulldogs have shown for the past few seasons that reaching the millennium mark as a runner is not imperative to being a successful football team. That said, very few members of Dawgnation would complain if it were to happen...
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily