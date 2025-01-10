Dominic Lovett Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett has announced his 2025 NFL draft decision.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the latest players to follow this trend is wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Who announced via Instagram that he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after spending multiple seasons in Athens.
Lovett transferred from Missouri to Georgia ahead of the 2023 season. In two seasons at Georgia, he racked up 113 receptions for 1,220 yards and 10 touchdowns. The four year SEC football playey will now test his talents amongst thw best in the world at the NFL level.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
- Carson Beck, QB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
- DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- WR, Dominic Lovett
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
- RB, Cash Jones
- DB, Daylen Everette
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith Makes NFL History
- Noah Thomas Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
- Brock Bowers Concludes Historic Rookie Season With Las Vegas Raiders
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily