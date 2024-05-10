EA Sports College Football 25 Reveals Georgia Player Will be Featured on Cover of New Game
For the first time in the video game's history, a Georgia player will reportedly appear on the deluxe edition of EA Sports new college football video game.
The college football community received some excellent news back in early 2021 in regard to the belovedNCAA football video game as the company announced via Twitter that the game would be making its return.
Since then, anticipation and questions around the upcoming game has only grown. One of the most asked questions about the upcoming video game is which player will have the prestigious honor of being featured as the cover athlete for the game’s first installment in over 10 years. It seems that fans will finally have their answer as the cover for the game’s “deluxe edition” has been revealed in the PlayStation store.
Given that this year’s game is a massive return for a beloved franchise, it appears that EA Sports elected to feature more than one player on the cover. Fans will notice Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter, and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards front and center of the game’s cover. However, Georgia Bulldog fans will find that Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is clearly visible in the second row.
While Beck is not the featured player and has a smaller role than others on the cover, this is still the first time in the franchise’s history that a player from the Georgia Bulldogs will be appearing on the cover of the game.
If the return of a major sports video game after a 10-year hiatus wasn’t enough to get Georgia fans excited for the upcoming reveal. Then featuring a Georgia Bulldog on the cover art of the game will surely be enough to convince all Georgia fans to purchase this game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
