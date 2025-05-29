EA Sports College Football 26 Trailer Release - Georgia Bulldogs Featured
The Georgia Bulldogs were recently featured in the new trailer for the EA Sports college football video game.
After an extremely successful return to shelves in 2024, EA Sports is back again with another edition of its college football video game. As the anticipation for the release of the game grows, EA has begun to reveal different details about the upcoming installment.
Recently, fans were treated to cover reveals for both the normal and deluxe editions of the game. But EA’s fanservice has not stopped yet as the company recently released a full comprehensive trailer for the game as well which revealed numerous exciting details.
The trailer featured numerous beloved icons and showcased a handful of exciting features for all programs. But fans of the Georgia Bulldogs have an extra reason to be excited as the trailer featured Bulldogs players wearing the iconic "Savage Pads" which are awarded after a turnover.
In addition to this exciting feature and many others, EA also revealed that this year, head coaches will be featured in the game and were even shown running out with players during the trailer. This means that fans will be able to see head coach Kirby Smart live and in action in a video for the first time ever.
EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.
